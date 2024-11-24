TRANSITION: Trump taps loyalist Rollins for USDA chief in surprise pick.

Rollins served as director of the Office of American Innovation and acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during the first Trump administration. Since her time in the White House, Rollins has co-founded and helmed the America First Policy Institute think tank, which played an influential role in the transition and has been referred to as Trump’s White House in waiting. Rollins, who grew up on a farm, is a surprise pick for the role, with less experience in agriculture policy than those on Trump’s shortlist. Trump’s decision to tap her, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, came amid ongoing fighting over the role among his advisers, family members and powerful agriculture groups.

Since it seems we must have a Secretary for Agriculture — even though the country somehow managed to itself in the century before the department was formed — I’d rather have a farmer and an “expert” in “agriculture policy.”

Regardless of whether they’re a so-called “loyalist.”

But this is where we are in the Dem-to-GOP transition: