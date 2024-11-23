YOU’RE GONNA NEED A MUCH BIGGER BLOG: What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler.

I sat down with historian, sociologist, and author Dr. Rainer Zitelmann to learn about the misunderstood economic philosophy of Adolf Hitler and the true meaning of national socialism. Drawing from his book “Hitler’s National Socialism,” Rainer explains how Hitler’s economic policies blended the planned economy of Stalin’s Soviet Union with social Darwinist beliefs, attempting to harness the benefits of competition toward the single-minded objectives of the state. We explore the key differences between national socialism, fascism, and communism, and why many people today fail to grasp the lessons of 20th-century totalitarian regimes. While the battle between capitalism and socialism continues, Rainer highlights historical case studies in East and West Germany, North and South Korea, Venezuela, Vietnam, and China, proving that economic freedom is the key to human flourishing.

Via Dennis of Small Dead Animals, who notes, “Zitelmann chats on Dad Saves America about the appalling and consistent lack of understanding of Adolf Hitler’s concept of National Socialism. One idea that just won’t die for the left is the spurious notion that Hitler was an advocate of capitalism, despite his advocacy of four year plans and strict government control over the economy.”