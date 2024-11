EMPEROR ZOOLANDER FIDDLES: Watch: Pro-Hamas Simps Destroy Montreal While Justin Trudeau Dances at a Taylor Swift Concert.

Notice Calgary has had no riots.

That's because when the pro-Hama shitbags set up at University of Calgary they were evicted by force within a day.

When the pro-Hamas shitbags blocked a road last week, they were forcefully removed in less than an hour.

Quit trying to indulgeā€¦ https://t.co/QokMhYo5UE

— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) November 23, 2024