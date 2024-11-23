GRAVY TRAIN DERAILS AT MSNBC: Top Anchors Face Huge Pay Cut After Comcast Severs Ties With Left-Wing Network.

Comcast is finally cutting ties with MSNBC, the media conglomerate announced Wednesday. That’s bad news for the exorbitantly compensated and increasingly unhinged personalities who call the left-wing network home (for now). MSNBC and other declining television assets—but not the reality TV powerhouse Bravo—will be spun off into a new publicly traded company by the end of next year. That means MSNBC will soon be divorced from the ostensibly more serious and less overtly partisan NBC News, which routinely shares reportage, fact-checking (if you can call it that), and contributors with its sister network. Comcast brass on Wednesday told MSNBC staffers that the network’s name and peacock logo might not survive the breakup. The outrageously inflated salaries of the network’s top anchors almost definitely won’t. The move suggests Comcast executives can no longer justify to shareholders the enormous incomes of “star” hosts such as Rachel Maddow, Joe Scarborough, and Joy Reid. MSNBC and other Comcast-owned cable networks continue to make money, but those profits have declined substantially in recent years. That explains why executives and investors are eager to rid themselves of the “declining assets.” Comcast’s stock price rose in after-hours trading on Tuesday after news of the decision was leaked to the press. MSNBC’s hosts have had a good run, earning sizable fortunes preaching partisan hysteria to a dwindling audience of elderly viewers. In the week following this year’s election, the network drew just 65,000 primetime viewers in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, less than 10 percent of total viewers.

So what happened to cable TV division of the DNC-MSM? Man who hosts podcasts that can run over three hours is unusually succinct: Joe Rogan’s brutal five-word explanation for why liberal media is ‘hemorrhaging’ audiences.

Joe Rogan has claimed liberal media outlets are hemorrhaging readers due to Americans no longer trusting them. Rogan, 57, had been speaking about a recent op-ed from Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, adding: ‘you’re not accurate, you’re delusional.’ Bezos had published the opinion piece, titled ‘The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media’, in late October. In it, Bezos said: ‘It would be easy to blame others for our long and continuing fall in credibility. ‘Complaining is not a strategy. We must work harder to control what we can control to increase our credibility.‘ The comedian and UFC commentator said Bezos’ observations seem to be playing out across the media landscape.

He said: ‘I was just reading something about CNN’s ratings and MSNBC’s ratings post-election. All these left-wing kooks on YouTube are hemorrhaging subscribers. ‘Where people go, ‘you guys are out of touch, you’re not accurate, you’re delusional’.’ ‘People are speaking with their subscriptions and they’re speaking with their purchasing of the Washington Post and their purchasing of the New York Times.’

At the 1992 Republican convention, Washington Post employee Ginny Carroll wore a button that said “Yeah, I’m in the Media, Screw You!” Finally, enough angry readers and viewers have returned the favor.

QED: Doom Spiral: The Liberal Washington Post is on Track to Lose a Whopping $77 Million This Year.