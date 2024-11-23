21st CENTURY HEADLINES: How a Series of Selfies Led to a Killer’s Conviction.

A series of selfies taken by a murderer helped a prosecution build a damning case against him and put the killer behind bars.

On Wednesday, Jose Ibarra was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley.

Riley was murdered while she was out for a run at the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia on the morning of February 22, 2024. During the trial, prosecutors argued that Ibarra killed Riley after she fought off his attempt to rape her.

Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was convicted on three counts of felony murder and counts of malice murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, and “peeping Tom” (in a separate incident earlier that day).

Last week, FBI Special Agent Jamie Hipkiss took the stand and showed the court numerous selfies taken on Ibarra’s phone that showed him wearing the same clothes as the suspect seen in surveillance footage on the day of Riley’s death.