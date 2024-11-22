TRUTH IN ADVERTISING: Trump advisers in talks to replace Biden term ‘undocumented immigrant’ with ‘illegal alien.’

One of the first actions that President-elect Donald Trump could take come Jan. 20, 2025, is rescinding the Biden administration’s ban on the term “illegal alien.”

Advisers to Trump’s transition team on homeland security matters told the Washington Examiner this week that there have already been discussions on doing away with the Biden administration’s politically correct immigration language to talk about illegal immigrants at the border and within the country.

“In this [present] administration, we used ‘undocumented immigrants,’ right?” said a former high-ranking immigration official who now is involved in advising the transition team on policy. “Expect all of that to change.”

A second official involved in advising transition officials confirmed that talks on returning to “illegal alien” were true.

“I don’t see anyone at [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] or [U.S. Customs and Border Protection] using any euphemisms for illegal aliens after Jan. 20,” the second official said.