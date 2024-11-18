THE NIGHT THAT WRECKED HOLLYWOKE:

[Rachel] Zegler ends with the coup de grace on Snow White and possibly her career, an actual threat. “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Naturally Disney made her walk the plank again with another groveling insincere apology. “I let my emotions get the best of me,” Zegler wrote on Instagram.” Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

“This week has been emotional for so many of us but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own,” she continued.

You can almost feel sorry for the poor, indoctrinated Zegler, discovering the limits of her Hollywoke bubble. If she thought November 5th, 2024 was a rough night, she should wait till March 21st, 2025, premiere date for Snow White. She’ll be begging Trump voters to fill those empty theater seats.