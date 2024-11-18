TRUMP PICKS FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR AND FORMER REP. SEAN DUFFY FOR TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY:

President-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that he will nominate former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy to be secretary of transportation.

The choice of Duffy, 53, is the second time Trump, 78, has raided the Fox News talent stable to help staff his administration.

Duffy, a former prosecutor who represented the Badger State’s 7th District for more than eight years, is a Fox News contributor and co-hosts the evening Fox Business Network program “The Bottom Line.” His wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, co-hosts “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

On the program, Duffy has been critical of current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, including for the airline travel chaos that unfolded under his watch back in 2022.