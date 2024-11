TAYLOR LORENZ: NPR is “Extreme Right Wing:”

But in Taylor’s mind, is NPR more or less “right wing” than the New York Times? Taylor Lorenz Says NYT Only Allows Right-Wing Opinions At Newspaper.

As I wrote a year ago, “Elderly Socialist Tacitly Admits That Her Worldview is to the Left of Stalin”; she’s just confirmed it again, and she’ll be right at home on Bluesky: End Wokeness’ ‘Two Genders’ Post on Bluesky Doesn’t Last 30 Seconds.