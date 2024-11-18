NFL CAN’T FLEX BENGALS-COWBOYS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FOR HILARIOUS REASON:
The NFL has a mechanism for when prime time games aren’t as important as they’re supposed to be late in the year. Networks like ESPN can work with the league to “flex” the game out of the time slot and replace it with a more enticing contest. Thus, after the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday evening to fall to 4-7, many expected Bengals-Cowboys to be flexed out and replaced by a more competitive matchup.
And normally, it would be! But on Monday it was revealed the game can’t be flexed out for a truly hilarious and unexpected reason: The Simpsons.
ESPN and Disney have been planning a Simpsons alternate cast for the December 9 Monday Night Football game and apparently it is standing in the way of the game being replaced.
“For those asking, the Bengals-Cowboys MNF game is not eligible to be flexed out because of all the drawings, voiceovers and other work that has been done for The Simpsons alt-cast that will air that night,” reports Bengals beat writer Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com.
Who would have guessed that Homer Simpson would be the reason millions would be subjected to a subpar football game instead of one with stakes and quality play?
What a world.
To be fair, at least watching the Simpsons, we’ll know which is the more professionally produced cartoon airing that night.