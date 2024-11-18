CHOCOLATE RATION INCREASED! Such a Deal:

LIBERAL MATH 🤔 Kathy Hochul announces she’s imposing a new $9/day congestion charge for driving in Manhattan. She claims the tax would have been $15, thus “saving daily commuters $1500 annually.” 🤡pic.twitter.com/gWQexNJQQ3 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 16, 2024

“It appeared that there had even been demonstrations to thank Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to twenty grammes a week. And only yesterday, he reflected, it had been announced that the ration was to be REDUCED to twenty grammes a week. Was it possible that they could swallow that, after only twenty-four hours? Yes, they swallowed it.”