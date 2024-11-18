LAPD “ANGEL COP” DEON JOSEPH:

I held my tongue for a long time, because as an American I believe we should respect the Oval Office and our leaders whether we agree with some of their decisions or not. But I can’t. I look back on the last four years and can only come to one conclusion about the man many pundits said early in this election, should be on Mt. Rushmore. This was one of the most corrupt men to ever sit in the White House. This man, I now believe without reservation, stole the 2020 election. There is no way he got 81,000,000 votes. He could not have campaigned from his basement and been more popular than Obama. With the news of PA counting illegal ballots today, it is ever so clear, Trump at least won the EC in 2020. Biden destroyed our sovereignty by erasing our borders on purpose without our consent. Never asked the American people what we thought. Just flew them in the cover of darkness and told border agencies to stand down. In doing so, put Americans in further danger and strain. Prior to that, hid information from the American people that showed he was more than likely bought and paid for. A completely compromised man who had no business being in political office. While Americans suffered under his bad economy, his family was getting rich and trying to hide how. Engaged in such divisive and inflammatory rhetoric that it almost got his rival killed and weaponized the justice system against him. His words divided us further while claiming to be a uniter. His feckless leadership emboldened and empowered our enemies and lit three proxy wars. He picked an embarrassment of a VP and knew it. His entire cabinet was filled with gaslighters, liars and fear mongers. Mt. Rushmore my butt. This was the worst and most corrupt President in my lifetime. I’ll be glad when he finally shuffles out of the White House. I literally owe George W. Bush an apology [for calling him “the worst president in my lifetime”].