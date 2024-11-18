ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Get the government out of the way as Milei did, and this can happen in the USA, too. https://t.co/dO5dbkqM6Q
— Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) November 17, 2024
“Get the hell out of my way!” the wise man once said.
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
Get the government out of the way as Milei did, and this can happen in the USA, too. https://t.co/dO5dbkqM6Q
— Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) November 17, 2024
“Get the hell out of my way!” the wise man once said.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.