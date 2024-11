VICTORIA TAFT: Reality Check for Politico, and Media ‘Scandalized’ by Possible Trump Recess Appointments. “The Wall Street Journal called Trump’s request a ‘scheme’ and ‘anti-constitutional.’ That’s an odd turn of phrase for actions that are explicitly in the constitution under the—wait for it—’The Recess Appointment Clause’ and ‘The Appointments Clause.'”

Yeah, well — the Wall Street Journal ain’t what it used to be.