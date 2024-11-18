UKRAINE WAR: Biden’s Latest Blunder Is an Invitation, Not an Escalation. “Presidentish Joe Biden on Sunday gave the go-ahead for Ukraine to use U.S.-made missiles against targets inside Russia. France and Great Britain quickly followed suit. That’s a dangerous and wrongheaded decision but not for the reason some of my conservative allies believe.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.