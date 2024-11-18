SENATOR TED CRUZ’S REPORT: DEI: Division, Extremism, Ideology: How the Biden-Harris National Science Foundation Politicized Science. (This report came out weeks ago, but I haven’t been able to turn to it till now). I understand that Sen. Cruz will be chairing the committee that authorizes the NSF’s budget. Go get ’em, Senator. Defund the Left.
