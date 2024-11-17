ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: What’s POTUS Packing? “Donald Trump was issued with one of the rarest gun licenses available in the United States: An unrestricted concealed carry handgun permit in New York City, well known for its very restrictive gun laws in comparison with many other parts of the US.”
