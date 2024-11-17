PLEASE, STOP — THEY WON’T LET ME VOTE FOR HIM AGAIN: Ramaswamy outlines DOGE’s vision to bring ‘sweeping change’ to bureaucracy: ‘Restoring… accountability.’

“The failures of the executive branch need to be addressed because the dirty little secret right now is the people we elect to run the government, they’re not the ones who actually run the government. It’s the unelected bureaucrats in the administrative state that was created through executive action. It’s going to be fixed through executive action,” he said.

“Think about the Supreme Court’s environment. Over the last several years, they’ve held that many of those regulations are unconstitutional at a large scale. Rescind those regulations, pull those regs back, and then that gives us the industrial logic to then downsize the size of that administrative state. And the beauty of all of this is that can be achieved just through executive action without Congress. Score some early wins, and then you look at those bigger portions of the federal budget that need to be addressed one by one,” he continued.

Ramaswamy pledged to bring “sweeping change” “as early and as quickly as possible.”