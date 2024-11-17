FORMER SOCIALIST “IT GIRL” SEARCHING FOR HER NEXT 15 MINUTES OF FAME: AOC says there are ‘things we can learn’ for Republicans as Democrats admit they are ‘out of touch.’

Asked why Democrats lost, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said his party needs to stop ‘canceling’ people that might disagree with them on something.

‘We have policy issues that are out of touch with the American people,’ Moskowitz acknowledged when speaking with CNN.

‘Our tent’s got to get there,’ he continued, ‘we’ve got to be more accepting of positions all across the spectrum without the shaming and the canceling that goes on on our side of the aisle.’

Meanwhile, AOC also told the network: ‘I think there are things we can learn about digital communication, about constant, direct communication with people and about sending a very clear and easy-to-understand message.’

‘Even if those messages are very, very different in their values, proposals and dispositions,’ she added.