UPDATE: Trump gives RFK Jr McDonald’s ‘poison’ to eat on private plane.

RFK Jr was highly critical of the modern diet during the election campaign, vowing to “Make America Healthy Again”, and even described Mr Trump’s diet as “really bad”. “Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes on to [Trump Force One] is, like, just poison,” the 70-year-old told podcaster Joe Polish on Monday. “You have a choice between – you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.” Reaction to the photograph was swift on social media, with users – including Mr Trump’s own son – pointing out the irony of RFK Jr posing with a McDonald’s meal.

RFK Jr. certainly doesn’t look happy in the above photo, a post-election rerun of when John Kerry and John Edwards posed stiffly at a Wendy’s during the 2004 campaign for a photo-op, but as Mark Steyn wrote in August of 2004, the Wendy’s meals were simply campaign props:

It then emerged that Wendy’s had just been an appetiser. The campaign advance team had ordered 19 five-star lunches from the Newburgh Yacht Club for Kerry, Edwards, Affleck and co to be served back on the bus: shrimp vindaloo, grilled diver sea scallops, prosciutto, wrapped stuffed chicken, etc.

I’m not sure whether Ben had the shrimp and Teresa the scallops, but, either way, it turns out John Edwards is right: there are two Americas – one America where folks eat at Wendy’s, another America where the elite pass an amusing half-hour slumming among the folks at Wendy’s and then chow down on the Newburgh Yacht Club’s specials of the day. The Elizabeth Edwards anniversary-at-Wendy’s shtick was meant to emphasise her husband’s authenticity, but it now looks as inauthentic as Kerry’s own blundering “regular guy” routine.

