PELOSI SOON TO RIDE THE ICE FLOE CLOSELY? House Dems sick of Pelosi.

Recriminations are flying over Democrats failing to take the House, with some members airing their grievances in a caucus meeting this week.

Jeffries told members that “the buck stops with me.”

The bottom line: Some Democrats are clearly frustrated Pelosi isn’t fading into the sunset like she promised when she lost the gavel two years ago.