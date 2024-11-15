November 15, 2024

PELOSI SOON TO RIDE THE ICE FLOE CLOSELY? House Dems sick of Pelosi.

Recriminations are flying over Democrats failing to take the House, with some members airing their grievances in a caucus meeting this week.

  • Jeffries told members that “the buck stops with me.”

The bottom line: Some Democrats are clearly frustrated Pelosi isn’t fading into the sunset like she promised when she lost the gavel two years ago.

  • “My advice to my fellow Democrats is simple: Follow the leader. Hakeem Jeffries has done a great job,” Pelosi said in 2023.

  • “I understand that this is a difficult transition for her, not being the leader, but she is not,” the member of the Congressional Black Caucus told us.

  • “She needs to understand what her new role is.”

Flashback: The Democratic Party’s Ice Floe Politics. “The next time a Democratic politician makes an anonymous observation about the age or vigor of a colleague with whom they disagree, be skeptical. The remarks are made to reporters as if in sorrow, but the message is about as subtle as a shiv in the prison yard.”

Posted at 5:45 pm by Ed Driscoll