DEMOCRATS OPEN UP SECOND FRONT IN ITS WAR ON BAKERIES: Staten Island bakery customers batter Whoopi Goldberg for dubious claim that she wasn’t served due to her liberal views: ‘Bulls–t.’

New Yorkers aren’t letting Whoopi Goldberg’s sourpuss act spoil their favorite spot for sweet treats, after she put a local bakery on blast on national TV, alleging they refused to serve her because of her lefty political beliefs.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Why would she come all the way to Staten Island for her cupcake? To make an issue? They’ve been here forever,” Deborah Bernaz, 68, said of the comic’s claims against the beloved 145-year-old Holtermann’s Bakery on Staten Island.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with politics. They’re a little Staten Island bakery. I think it’s bulls–t what she’s saying. Leave politics out of the bakery.”