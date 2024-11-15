ARTIFICIAL EVERYTHING: Is everybody cheating? “A few weeks ago, she emailed a student to say that she knew the student had cheated on a minor assignment with AI and if she did it again, she would fail the course. Clukey also noted there were several missed assignments. The student replied to ‘sincerely apologize,’ said she was ‘committed to getting back on track,’ and that she regretted ‘any disruption [her] absence or incomplete work may have caused in the course.’ But her next paper was essentially written by artificial intelligence. Curious, Clukey asked ChatGPT to write an email apologizing to a professor for plagiarism and missed work. . . ‘It spit out an email almost exactly like the one I had gotten.'”