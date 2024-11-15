JIM TREACHER: Here’s Why I’m Quitting Twitter or X or Whatever.
No, I’m not quitting. That headline was just to get you to click. Ha ha, gotcha!
Once again, liberals are so stupid and insane that they’re forcing me to defend Elon Musk. Twice in one week! That’s how bad it’s gotten.
I don’t know if it’s a delayed reaction to the election, or Musk’s weird new job in the Trump administration, or what, but a bunch of libs suddenly decided to quit Twitter this week. And what’s the point of finally going away if they don’t make a whole big drama out of it?
In addition to the usual suspects, there’s a bridge too far, Treacher writes:
Hell, even inanimate objects are getting in the game. A suspension bridge in the UK has its own Twitter account, and it just collapsed. The account, not the bridge:
That’s a stretch! And so was that joke.
Surprisingly, given the poor communications from the front at the end of WWII, even Hitler quickly discovered that the Clifton Suspension Bridge has collapsed its Twitter account:
— ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) November 14, 2024
Curiously, while individual leftists (and bridges) are leaving Twitter, corporations, including those that produce rather left-leaning media, are returning to promote their wares: Comcast, Disney, and IBM Are Among Advertisers Returning to X After Ad Freeze.