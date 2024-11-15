JIM TREACHER: Here’s Why I’m Quitting Twitter or X or Whatever.

No, I’m not quitting. That headline was just to get you to click. Ha ha, gotcha!

Once again, liberals are so stupid and insane that they’re forcing me to defend Elon Musk. Twice in one week! That’s how bad it’s gotten.

I don’t know if it’s a delayed reaction to the election, or Musk’s weird new job in the Trump administration, or what, but a bunch of libs suddenly decided to quit Twitter this week. And what’s the point of finally going away if they don’t make a whole big drama out of it?