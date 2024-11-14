BURGMENTUM, BABY: Trump announces North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum as Department of Interior secretary.

“He’s going to be announced tomorrow…I look forward to doing the formal announcement, although this is a pretty big announcement right now, actually,” Trump said during his speech at the Americans For Prosperity Gala at Mar-A-Lago in Florida on Thursday. “He’s going to head the Department of Interior and he’s going to be fantastic.”

“We’re going to reduce regulation waste, fraud and inefficiency,” Trump said. “We’re going to clean out the corrupt, broken and failing bureaucracies. And we’re going to stop child sexual mutilation. We’re going to stop it because it’s time.”

The Politico, sounding a bit nervous that energy prices might come down, adds:

If confirmed by the Senate, Burgum would manage the more than 500 million acres of federal land as well as the fossil fuels and minerals that lie beneath the surface — making him a critical component in Trump’s promise to boost oil and gas output.

Heaven forfend.