KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Here’s Hoping the Dems’ Cluelessness About the Election Lingers. “As part of my ongoing indulgence in post-election joy (couldn’t resist), I have been poring over the various election reflections that Democrats have been engaging in since the night of November 5. At times, it almost seems that I’ve illicitly gotten my hands on a psychiatrist’s notes. Prior to the election, I frequently said that the Democrats were mentally unwell. They’re really struggling now.”