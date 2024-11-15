MIDDLE EAST: Hamas ready for Gaza ceasefire ‘immediately’ – but claims Israel has put forward no ‘serious proposals’ in months.

Hamas says it is ready to secure a Gaza ceasefire deal “immediately” but claims it has not had any “serious proposals” from Israel in months, an official for the group has told Sky News.

Dr Basem Naim also suggested Hamas has no regrets about the 7 October attacks which killed 1,200 Israelis last year, despite the ensuing war in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

He accused Israel of “big massacres” in Gaza and said Hamas has not received any “serious proposals” for a ceasefire since the assassination of its leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Appearing on The World With Yalda Hakim, he said the last “well-defined, brokered deal” was on 2 July.

“It was discussed in all details and I think we were near to a ceasefire… which can end this war, offer a permanent ceasefire and total withdrawal and prisoner exchange.

“Unfortunately [Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu preferred to go the other way,” Dr Naim said.