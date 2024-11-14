November 14, 2024

CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL:

From Richard Fernandez earlier this week:

Maybe — maybe — dinosaurs like the Beeb, ABC News, etc. could have maintained their positions. But younger generations of lefties wore the networks’ reputations like skinsuits, to borrow David Burge’s memorable phrase, until they wore them out.

Related (From Ed): I can’t imagine why Farage’s platform is getting such strong ratings. Oh wait, yes I can:

Posted at 2:49 pm by Stephen Green