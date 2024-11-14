CAN’T STOP THE SIGNAL:

🚨BREAKING: Nigel Farage’s GB News is officially getting more views than both Sky News and BBC news! Last night they achieved 130% of the Sky News audience, and 108% of of the BBC News channel. People have lost faith in the MSM! pic.twitter.com/KqDzTiP7KC — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 14, 2024

From Richard Fernandez earlier this week:

However you feel about the election results it seems obvious that:

1. the Internet has replaced TV as a source of information;

2. the Frontier is open as it has not been since Henry the Navigator;

3. innovation has become more important than legacy wealth. — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) November 12, 2024

Maybe — maybe — dinosaurs like the Beeb, ABC News, etc. could have maintained their positions. But younger generations of lefties wore the networks’ reputations like skinsuits, to borrow David Burge’s memorable phrase, until they wore them out.

Related (From Ed): I can’t imagine why Farage’s platform is getting such strong ratings. Oh wait, yes I can: