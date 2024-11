ATHENA THORNE: Beef Supreme: For Some Trump Cabinet Picks, It’s Personal. “Trump has come up with an ingenious way to squish-proof top officials in his incoming administration: He’s placing people in charge of agencies and departments who were personally targeted by those agencies and departments. These people have beef, and they’re coming to DC to settle it. It’s kind of brilliant, when you think about it.”

Trump has had four years to plot his comeback, and it shows.