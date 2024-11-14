THIS WILL END WELL: ABC brass scramble to bring in pro-Trump voices to The View and other shows: ‘Panic mode.’

ABC News brass are in “panic mode” as they hunt for conservative voices to balance the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed by the hosts on “The View,” as well as those on other shows, The Post has learned.

The Disney-owned network — which came under fire over how ABC News moderators grilled Donald Trump during the presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris — has been holding high-level meetings since last week’s rout by the former president, sources close to the situation told The Post.

ABC News Group President Debra OConnell and her recently elevated boss of ABC News Almin Karamehmedovic held the intense sit-downs with executive producers of the network’s various shows and other senior editorial leaders, sources said.

First on the agenda, according to one insider, is finding a pro-Trump panelist for its top-ranked daytime talk show, co-hosted by ultra-liberals Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, as well as Republican Trump-bashers Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“The View is facing pressure from higher-ups,” the source said. “Viewers can expect some major changes including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective.”

The source did not signal whether one of the current panelists would be bounced or if the already crowded desk would add a seventh seat.

“Everyone on ‘The View’ endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America,” the source said.

“For a show about different perspectives, ‘The View’ doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic.”