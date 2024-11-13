THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: Power lesbian Corey Burke murders her father with an ice axe in Election Night meltdown at Seattle home.

A Blue Origin employee married to a prominent trans author and journalist has been accused of killing her elderly father with an ice axe on Election Night.

Corey Burke, 33, allegedly struck, stabbed and strangled her father, 67-year-old Timothy Burke, in a fatal attack at her $800,000 Seattle home on November 5.

Burke, a training manager at Jeff Bezos‘ rockets and spacecraft company, confessed to killing her father after he refused to turn off the lights, according to charging documents seen by DailyMail.com.

After emerging from the house with blood ‘dripping’ down her face, she confessed to police that she ‘freaked out,’ claiming there was ‘something important about Election Day.’

Burke reportedly told detectives that ‘she knew that she could not convince her father to keep the lights off’, so went upstairs and retrieved the murder weapon.

She then tripped her father and strangled him before attacking him with the ice axe.

Burke then bit him and hit him several times in the head and side with the blunt and sharp ends of the ice axe, cops say. His body was found in the basement.

Police say they recovered a bloody silver-and-blue ice climbing pick at the crime scene.

Burke was initially taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.