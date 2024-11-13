THE DEEP STATE WILL NOT GO QUIETLY: Polymarket Predicted Trump’s Victory, and Now the FBI Has Raided Its CEO’s Home.

The raid was as theatrical and histrionic as the raid on Mar-a-Lago was: “The 26-year-old entrepreneur was woken up at 6:00 a.m. in his Soho home by law U.S. enforcement officers who demanded his phone and electronics.” Why show up at 6 a.m.? Why demand Coplan’s phone and electronics? Whatever this was about, was it really necessary to treat Shayne Coplan as if he were armed and dangerous?

Apparently, the answer is yes, because Polymarket had the audacity to represent accurately the electoral groundswell for Trump. The Post quoted a source calling the raid “grand political theater at its worst,” and adding sensibly: “They could have asked his lawyer for any of these things. Instead, they staged a so-called raid so they can leak it to the media and use it for obvious political reasons.”

Even worse, the feds didn’t even tell Coplan what it was all about. He was “not provided any reason for the incident, but the source said they expect it is political retribution since Polymarket accurately predicted Trump’s win – not traditional polls.” The raid is likely a prelude to more political persecution: “The government is likely trying to accuse Polymarket of market manipulation and rigging its polls in favor of Trump.”