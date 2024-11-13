HMM: Zhuhai car attack: China clears memorial as government scrambles to respond.

Authorities in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai removed wreaths, candles and bottles of Chinese alcohol, offerings laid at the scene of the deadliest mass killing in the country in a decade, as the government scrambled to respond and censor online outrage.

On Monday, a male driver angry at his divorce settlement, according to police, rammed his car into a crowd at a sports centre in the city of 2.5 million, killing 35 people and injuring 43. The government took almost a day to announce the death toll.

This prompted outrage on Chinese social media, where posts complaining about the government’s slow response and raising questions about the mental health of a nation shaken by a recent spate of similar killings, were being quickly removed.