NICE WORK, FELLAS: Israeli assessment: Operation “Days of Repentance” devastated Iranian missile production.

According to assessments in Israel, the Israeli attack damaged solid explosives used in Iran’s ground-to-ground missiles, reducing Iran’s missile production capacity to around 10% of its pre-strike level.

As a result, until Iran manages to restore its missile production capabilities, it is expected to adopt a more conservative policy regarding its long-range missile launches. While estimates indicate that Iran still holds several hundred long-range missiles that it could launch at Israel, it is unlikely to do so all at once, as the rate of fire also depends on the number of launchers at its disposal.

Moreover, Iran’s decision-making factors must account for the fact that Israel’s strike on Iran’s advanced air defense systems has left the country nearly exposed to another potential Israeli attack. It is likely that the Iranian regime understands Israel still has an extensive target bank within Iran, including oil reserves and, naturally, its nuclear sites.