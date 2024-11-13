DISNEY STARS SURE HAVE A UNIQUE WAY OF SELLING TICKETS: Snow White Actress Posts Profane Anti-Trump Rant on Instagram — Says His Supporters Should ‘Never Know Peace.’

The actress playing the title role in Disney’s upcoming live-action “Snow White” reboot posted a lengthy anti-Trump rant on Instagram in response to the election results.

Actress Rachel Zegler wrote, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

In the post, she complained that her infant daughter may never get to have an abortion.

“I find myself speechless in the midst of this. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in. Leaning us towards a world that will be hard to raise my daughter in. Leaning us towards a world that will force her to have a baby she doesn’t want. Leaning us towards a world that is fearful.”

The actress said she is “here with you,” to “cry, to yell, to hug.”