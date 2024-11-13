GOODER AND HARDER: RV Sales To Be Banned Across Six States As California Climate Rules Take Effect.

Motorhome sales are being prevented in California, Washington, Oregon, New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey if the vehicles do not meet certain emission requirements based on regulations from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), according to RVtravel. CARB amended its Advanced Clean Truck regulations on Oct. 24, which require all vehicles over 8,500 pounds to produce zero emissions.

Motorhome owners in the six states will not be allowed to register a recreational vehicle (RV) that is not in compliance with the climate regulation, according to RVtravel.

Various American automakers have scaled back EV-related plans amid a lack of consumer demand. Toyota’s North American Chief Operating Officer Jack Hollis recently criticized policies promoting EV adoption, citing “impossible” standards.