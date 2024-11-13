OLD AND BUSTED: “We Are All Socialists Now.”

—Newsweek’s cover story, February 6th, 2009.

The New Hotness? “We Are All Going to Therapy.”

—Van Jones on CNN, Saturday: Schadenfreude Alert: Van Jones Melts Down Over the Miserable State of the Democratic Party.

After what the Democrats have done to this country for the past four years, I really can’t help but enjoy seeing them freak out over Trump’s victory, his administration picks, and the realization that this country is about to undergo a massive course correction. Van Jones gave us a glimpse into the miserable state of the Democratic Party during a recent appearance on CNN. His meltdown was a mix of exasperation, self-pity, and, at times, dark humor, but his frustration was undeniable. And I loved every second of it. “I’m miserable,” Jones declared bluntly. “What do you want me to say? This is terrible.” His candor was refreshing, especially as he laid bare the reality Democrats are facing. “Nobody thought we would have undivided government. We thought if Trump snuck in there, we would at least have Hakeem Jeffries standing in the way to try to save it.” Sorry bud, Trump got the trifecta. “This is just a horrible weekend … I am miserable. What question do you have for me?” he asked before changing his mind. “Don’t ask me any questions. It might make me burst into tears. This is horrible.” “We don’t want anyone crying on this show,” host Jessica Dean said. “But I do wonder, Van, from your perspective … if you are the Democrats, what are you going to do for the next two years? How do you recoup?” “Therapy. Therapy,” Jones replied. “We are all going to therapy.”

Curiously, some of Jones previous statements indicated he knew what was likely coming:

● “If progressives have a politics that says all white people are racist, all men are toxic, and all billionaires are evil, it’s kinda hard to keep them on your side. If you’re chasing people out of the party, you can’t be mad when they leave,” Jones said on Bill Maher’s show in late October.

● “A bullet couldn’t stop Trump. A virus just stopped Biden,” Jones said in mid-July.

● “People are scared to say anything about it,” Jones said in September of 2023, regarding Biden’s cognitive decline in September of 2023, “but I think it’s important to have this conversation now.”

So how much of Jones’ “We are all going to therapy” shtick on Saturday was performance art for the cameras?