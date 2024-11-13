CHANGE: Trump expected to move Space Command headquarters out of Colorado in his ‘first week.’

Space Command, separate from the Trump-created Space Force, has been the center of a years-long controversy about whether to put its headquarters in Colorado or Alabama. Trump has favored the deep-red Alabama, while Biden favored the deep-blue Colorado. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) told Mobile radio FM Talk 106.5 that Trump would settle the dispute as one of his first moves in office.

“President Trump said in the campaign that he was going to reverse that decision if elected,” he said, referring to Biden’s decision to move the headquarters to Colorado. “But I knew he would because if you remember, not only did Alabama win two nationwide competitions, but President Trump’s secretary of the Air Force recommended Huntsville, President Biden’s secretary of the Air Force recommended Huntsville, and then Biden took it away for political reasons.”

“But it’s going to be a big point now because President Trump’s already announced it, and I think you’ll see in the first week that he’s in office, he’ll sign an executive order reversing Biden’s directive,” he continued. “And we will start construction next year in Huntsville.”