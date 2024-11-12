TRUMP TAPS FOX NEWS HOST PETE HEGSETH FOR SECRETARY OF DEFENSE:

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as the next secretary of defense.

Hegseth’s appointment, which is sure to attract the ire of Democrats* given his long-standing association with Fox, will require confirmation by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Before joining Fox in 2014, Hegseth served as an Army National Guard captain in Afghanistan and Iraq and earned the Bronze Star medal for his service in the latter.

“Pete Hegseth has been an exceptional host on FOX & Friends and FOX Nation and a best-selling author for FOX News Books for nearly a decade,” Fox News Media said in a statement. “His insights and analysis especially about the military resonated deeply with our viewers and made the program the major success that it is today. We are extremely proud of his work at FOX News Media and wish him the best of luck in Washington.”

The Princeton and Harvard graduate has been most vocal advocating on behalf of veterans, serving as executive director of Vets for Freedom from 2007-2010. He was even considered by Trump to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs during the former president’s first term in office.

Few had Hegseth on their radar for the prominent role, as Trump seems set on wasting no time filling out his cabinet ahead of his second term in the Oval Office come January.