See, not hard. What’s amazing is that the above viewpoint would have been considered the stridently liberal position even 10 years ago. Now, it would get you cancelled from every metropolitan liberal-left dinner party (which doesn’t worry me, I never got invited to them anyhow).

A lot of young men voted for Donald Trump. And while I am not a fan of Trump myself, I get it. I think the whole ‘toxic masculinity’ narrative has been a total disaster for the centre-left, more so than even the trans stuff. Young men are being told constantly that they do not matter, that they should shut up, that they have privilege, that many of the things they like to do for fun are somehow ‘problematic’. This is why people like Andrew Tate have such a seemingly inexplicably large following – who is creating a positive view of masculinity from a liberal-left perspective?

This has created a gaping space for Trump that he has happily driven into and parked the bus. Call me naïve, but when you expend all your political energy pissing off both men and women, what’s left? There really aren’t enough nonbinary folks out there to make up the difference (sorry).