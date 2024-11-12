BYLINES OF BRUTALITY: ABC News and Fox Sports employee Michael Strahan rips London Daily Mail journalist’s iPhone out of his hand: Furious Michael Strahan explodes when asked about Fox Sports national anthem controversy.

A raging Michael Strahan lashed out at a DailyMail.com reporter on Tuesday and grabbed his cell phone when asked for a comment on the furor surrounding his national anthem faux-pas.

The 52-year-old Good Morning America star is yet to answer questions about the controversy that led to fans calling for him to be fired from Fox Sports for not holding his hand over his heart during the national anthem on Sunday.

Strahan stood with his hands folded in front of him next to his Fox Sports co-stars at Naval Base San Diego as the national anthem was played.

He was the only man in the line-up not to place his hand over his heart – and quickly drew criticism from viewers, some of whom called it ‘cowardly’ and ‘disrespectful’.

While Fox Sports is standing by him and others have leaped to his defense, Strahan is yet to address the controversy directly.

But when calmly asked for his comment on Tuesday after arriving home from co-hosting ABC’s Good Morning America, he immediately exploded.

‘Don’t come to my house, man!’ he yelled, grabbing the reporter’s phone.

He then tossed the phone into a nearby bush, before making his way into his $20million townhouse with his girlfriend Kayla Quick.

* * * * * * * *

A source told DailyMail.com that his ‘peers have his back and understand that he wasn’t making the moment about himself.’