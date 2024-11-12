TRUMP PICKS FORMER INTEL DIRECTOR JOHN RATCLIFFE TO HEAD THE CIA:

John Ratcliffe, who served as President-elect Trump’s principal intelligence advisor during his first presidential term, will serve as the director of the Central Intelligence Agency when Trump moves back into the White House.

Ratcliffe is one of several appointees announced in the past week who will fill key positions during Trump’s second term.

“From exposing fake Russian collusion to be a Clinton campaign operation, to catching the FBI’s abuse of Civil Liberties at the FISA Court, John Ratcliffe has always been a warrior for Truth and Honesty with the American Public,” Trump said in a statement. “When 51 intelligence officials were lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop, there was one, John Ratcliffe, telling the truth to the American People.”