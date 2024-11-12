ANALYSIS: TRUE. Democrats Are at a Dead End, Unless They Learn From Trump.

Make no mistake: Any Republican other than Trump would also have been branded a “fascist” and woman-hater, but unlike a typical politician, Trump never tried to soften his image to please his enemies.

Biden could only compete with Trump because he reminded voters of the days before Democrats went woke.

They wanted to believe they could still vote for the party of Franklin Roosevelt or John F. Kennedy, a patriotic party with a focus on blue-collar workers, not just the financial interests and identity-politics obsessions of the college-educated elite.

Biden challenged Trump for Trump’s own voters, even if in truth Biden wasn’t so different from the politically correct yuppies who’ve run the Democratic Party since the 1990s.

Biden was too infirm to fight a second election, yet Democrats had no one else — and no one on their horizon today looks ready to compete with the populist Trump-Vance version of the GOP.

This leadership crisis began with Barack Obama.

What’s true for kings is true for presidents as well: Success depends on producing an heir.