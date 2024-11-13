WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL: ‘Morning Joe’ crew reads Maureen Dowd column ripping identity politics: ‘Democrats are realizing woke is broke!’
Brzezinski, who kicked off the reading of the piece, said:
“I think a lot of people have already been talking about this. We have a lot of calls about this piece. It’s an interesting message for Democrats … It really crystallized how some Democrats are waking up and realizing that woke is broke.”
As Brzezinski began to read, clips flashed on the screen, illustrating Dowd’s words, such as a clip of Trump on the campaign trail lamenting not being able to call women “beautiful” and another clip of a CNN contributor criticizing the “trashing” of campuses in political protests.
It certainly took them long enough to admit it but, then again, the Party told them to reject the evidence of their eyes and ears.