WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL: ‘Morning Joe’ crew reads Maureen Dowd column ripping identity politics: ‘Democrats are realizing woke is broke!’

Brzezinski, who kicked off the reading of the piece, said:

“I think a lot of people have already been talking about this. We have a lot of calls about this piece. It’s an interesting message for Democrats … It really crystallized how some Democrats are waking up and realizing that woke is broke.”

As Brzezinski began to read, clips flashed on the screen, illustrating Dowd’s words, such as a clip of Trump on the campaign trail lamenting not being able to call women “beautiful” and another clip of a CNN contributor criticizing the “trashing” of campuses in political protests.