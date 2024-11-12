THERE HE GOES AGAIN, WRECKING NATO BY CONVINCING ITS LARGEST EUROPEAN MEMBER TO [CHECKS NOTES] INCREASE DEFENSE SPENDING: German poll shows approval for more defense spending as NATO steels itself for Trump 2.0. “The bullish public sentiment on defense expenditures could come in handy for German politicians, who are likely to come under heavy scrutiny once Trump returns to office in January.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.