THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: FEMA worker Marn’i Washington breaks silence on not helping Trump-voting hurricane victims.

The FEMA boss who was fired after ordering volunteers not to approach homes displaying Trump signs in Florida after Hurricane Milton has insisted her edict ‘was not isolated’ and also happened in North Carolina.

Speaking out for the first time since she was fired, Marn’i Washington accused the Federal Emergency Management Agency of ‘lying’ about the scandal, and making her the scapegoat of a wider practice.

Washington was blasted publicly and lost her job after a text chain was leaked that showed her instructing colleagues to ‘avoid’ houses that had Trump signs in their yards.

Washington told DailyMail.com she is seeking an attorney and is ‘at risk’ as a result of the backlash she’s received. ‘I have information that proves FEMA is lying,’ she said.

In a podcast appearance last night, she went further — claiming more FEMA employees are guilty of the same bias, but that she is the only one being hung out to dry.

‘FEMA preaches avoidance first, and then de-escalation. This is not isolated. This is a colossal event of avoidance,’ Washington said in an interview with YouTube podcaster Roland Martin.

‘Not just in the state of Florida. You will find avoidance in the Carolinas,’ she revealed.

She says she was directly following FEMA protocol when she issued the controversial directive.