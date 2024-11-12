SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BEES: Well-lit cities keeping bees awake and ruining their love life, claims study.

Light pollution is making bees sleep-deprived and harming their mating waggle dance, a study has found.

Artificial light from vehicles, street lights, road signs and other sources are seeping into the natural world and increasingly disrupting the lives of insects and also animals.

A study of honey bees has found that exposure to light around the clock disrupts the internal body clock of the insects and causes them to sleep less.

Sleep deprivation has been linked to a worsening of the waggle dance which is essential to how the bees find a mate and breed.

The waggle dance is also an intricate communication system between the bees which informs hive mates about the location of food sources.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego, compared groups of bees that enjoyed normal sleep in the dark with others that were subjected to continuous artificial light.