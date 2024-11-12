AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD ONCE AGAIN DOING STRAIGHT UP REPORTAGE: Experts Confirm Batman: The Animated Series Was Pinnacle Of Human Civilization.

“The data doesn’t lie. It’s the objective truth that when Kevin Conroy landed the role of Batman for the animated series in 1992 that was the exact moment when human civilization reached its highest aspirations in art and culture,” said polymath genius Conrad Leopold Winston from his top-secret hi-tech lab staffed by a team of crack experts working around the clock to understand and prevent the demise of our species.

“Apathy will set in as humanity begins to realize that nothing it can come up with will ever approach the glory that is Batman: The Animated Series. We are fated to see civilization collapse as everyone stops trying. We can only look back with nostalgia. Humanity has no future,” he added with a sigh.

“It was a banger,” added fellow expert Gordon Cornellius Augustus while looking at still frames from the show with his electron microscope. “Absolutely everything lined up on this one. The show was sophisticated, despite the trappings of ostensibly being a simple after-school cartoon that caused children to procrastinate on their homework. Its mature tone and film noir aesthetics combined with stellar orchestrated music and expert-level writing which always remained faithful to the source material made Batman: The Animated Series stand out.”