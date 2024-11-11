WATCH: Token Republican Scott Jennings Makes CNN Watchable Again.

Jennings was a lonely voice of reason earlier this year, when journalists were still insisting President Joe Biden was fit to serve another four years in office. He slammed Democrats for suggesting that, behind the scenes, they’d seen Biden “do cartwheels and handstands while doing trigonometry while solving all the nation’s problems,” even though “nobody believes that” and most Americans could see that the president “could barely walk up the stairs.” He compared Biden to Colonel Sanders: “His face is on the bucket, he doesn’t make the chicken anymore; in fact, he’s not even alive anymore.”

The Democratic Party’s condescending attitude was a serious problem, Jennings argued. (It was.) He observed that “a lot of men think Democrats care more about dudes who want to become women than dudes who just want to be dudes.”

Jennings deserves enormous credit for making CNN (almost) watchable again. Apart from Donald Trump, he is the best thing that ever happened to the liberal network.