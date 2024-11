MARCO RUBIO TO BE TRUMP’S SECRETARY OF STATE?

If so, Worst. Hitler. Ever.

Our new Secretary of State will not be anything like Tony Blinken pic.twitter.com/mEWWZM092j — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 12, 2024

Related “You’re Hired!” Follow Along For Daily Wire Live Updates As Trump Builds His White House.